Does art imitate life? There are many examples of science-fiction technologies that have come true. Space travel, cellphones, video chats, drones and robots all had some root in the imagination before becoming reality.

But nothing has accelerated in the public mind like artificial intelligence has in the past few months. No, we aren’t seeing autonomous robots like in the “Terminator” movies, yet. But after last year’s public release of ChatGPT, it seems we are one step closer. ChatGPT is a conversational AI chatbot tool that can answer questions in natural, fluent, human language.

When we think of AI, most of us probably imagine machines autonomously thinking and acting like humans. In reality, AI is a computing device that can mimic human thought. The device can perceive its environment and act on its own to reach a goal.

The field of artificial intelligence has been around since 1956. It was built upon the idea that human intelligence “can be so precisely described that a machine can be made to simulate it,” as described in a Dartmouth College research project at the time.

AI has been at work behind the scenes for years now, hidden within tools you use daily. YouTube’s algorithm recommends videos based on your viewing history. Certain Facebook ads appear because of items you’ve searched. Amazon notifies you when it determines you’re running low on household supplies, based on the frequency you have purchased those items in the past.

Many of these long-used algorithms have been shrouded in mystery. No one in the public really knows how they function under the hood. Thus, AI tools have been largely limited to software engineers. Now, that has changed.

Several advanced AI tools have been released in the past six months that are revolutionary, even if they are not always correct or perfect.

Among these tools is ChatGPT. There’s also Midjourney, which can generate art. There are voice-imitation tools and even full video-generation AI.

But how will these tools change our day-to-day lives? I’ve been using ChatGPT, Midjourney and the image-generator Stable Diffusion to try and find out.

ChatGPT is limited to information from 2021 and earlier, and its uses are varied. You can type and hold a conversation with the bot; you can request chicken recipes. You can tell ChatGPT what ingredients you have in your house and ask what meals you could make with those ingredients. It can write blogs, essays, tweets and LinkedIn updates.

Midjourney is slightly more complicated to use. It uses Discord, a voice and messaging app, and a series of commands to generate art. It can create cartoon characters, landscapes and website design layouts. You’re limited only by your imagination and finding the right prompts. I used Midjourney to create an image of a person being buried by technology for use on my website.

Stable Diffusion is the most complicated to use. There was some integration with other free tools and some code to modify, but I was able to upload 20 pictures of my face so it could “learn me.” I can now prompt the AI tool to produce various portraits of myself. The images accompanying this article were created using the prompts “Pixar character,” “regal portrait” and “Kratos from the ‘God of War’ video game.”

These tools still have issues depicting human fingers and may hilariously create double-headed images. They are all free to try.

But what’s next?

There are ethical issues to be worked out with AI tools. AI output is generated from scraping the internet and using the work of other authors and artists. Does that count as plagiarism?

Students have already been using ChatGPT for their schoolwork, and Amazon has seen an influx of low-quality, self-published AI-written eBooks.

The one thing I can say for certain is that AI tools are here to stay. This genie isn’t going back into the bottle. We must learn how to effectively and ethically use these tools. AI will continue to get refined, more accurate, easier to use, and embedded into more devices and software.