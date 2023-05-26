Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For six weeks, I’ve watched baseball games played under these new rules and I don’t like what I see.

Grrrr!

Do owners never cease to try and destroy the game? Give me a break!

It’s not like I went into the season with a preconceived notion that the new rules were going to be horrific, although I did. I decided to watch games with a somewhat open mind and then make my determination.

My conclusion? The new rules stink! There’s no other way to put it. They stink!

The larger bases haven’t made much difference. Oh, I know that some of these analytic fanatics have determined that more runners are stealing because the bases are bigger, but six inches doesn’t make it much easier to get from first to second. I see no difference.

What has made a difference is the new rule allowing the pitcher to step off the rubber, either to throw to a base or gather himself, only twice. That definitely gives the baserunner an edge.

But have the runners taken advantage of this? Not that I have seen, and I watch a lot of baseball. Only real base stealers are going to attempt to steal anyway. The average runner is just going to stand there and wait for the batter to hit a home run. That’s the way the game is played today. Stealing in an antiquated art.

Even after the pitcher has thrown to first twice, the runner, now with a distinct advantage, just stands there. That rule has changed nothing.

I am OK with the “no infield shift” rule. I never liked all that shifting to begin with. Still, if it was up to me, I would allow managers to use whatever shifts they like to try and get outs. Getting outs is how you win the game.

Now this “pitch clock” business. The pitcher has 15 seconds to get the ball and make the next pitch (except 20 when there is a runner on base). If he doesn’t, the batter is credited with a “ball.”

The batter, on the other hand, has eight seconds to get in the box and be ready. If he’s late, he is charged with a strike.

The pitcher must make sure the batter is ready and is not allowed to “quick pitch” the guy at the plate. He must “make eye contact” with the batter before he can go into his motion. Crazy!

This stuff is something George Carlin would have used in a stand-up comedy routine 50 years ago. Now it is a part of every baseball game. Abbott and Costello would have loved it.

The pitcher, aside from worrying whether the electronic “pitch call receiver” in his cap is working — no more one finger for a fastball, two for a curve — must also worry about making eye contact with the batter, watching the pitch clock and remembering how many times he has stepped off the rubber, all within a few seconds — between every pitch.

The batter must watch the pitcher, check the defensive alignment and be ready to hit all within eight seconds. He can call one timeout if a bug gets in his eye, but if a second bug gets in there, he is forced to stand blind while a 100-mph fastball flies under his chin or risk getting a strike called for using a second timeout.

Then there is the poor umpire. He’s got to watch the pitch clock, watch the eight-second clock, make sure the batter and pitcher make eye contact, keep count of the pitcher stepping off, keep track of the batter taking time and keep account of how many times the catcher goes out to talk to the pitcher. That’s enough to drive anyone nuts!

All this garbage to shorten games by 30 minutes. Who cares if a game goes three hours instead of two hours and 30 minutes? If you drive 100 miles and pay $100 to go to a game, you should get your money’s worth!

Now, if you get up to go to the restroom and there is a line, you miss two innings. If the kids want food, you miss another two innings. You’re better off staying home and watching the game on TV!

Which brings up another point: There is little time for TV replays anymore. And those quick “in-game” commercials and public service announcements? No time.

And this shorter game business has got to be taking a toll on concession money. If I’m going to miss two innings standing in the concession line, where food and drinks cost a fortune, then I’ll wait and get a hamburger at McDonald’s after the game.

Baseball was a great game. Now it is self-destructing.

The new rules? They stink!