On March 23, the Orange County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed Wilderness Crossing development on 2,600 acres of land where a number of unreclaimed mining sites remain, leftover from Virginia’s gold mining era, during the 1800s through the 1930s.

Former gold mining sites frequently hold higher than normal levels of mercury, arsenic, lead, and cadmium, among other metals. Because heavy metal contamination in a former mining area is known to be both persistent and widespread, the Planning Commission and the Orange County Board of Supervisors has the responsibility to ensure that developers assess, remediate, and provide ongoing monitoring at this site.

As an environmental science professor at the University of Mary Washington, I have been following the Wilderness Crossing proposal closely. My doctorate is in soil chemistry with a specialization in degraded and contaminated sites, especially by heavy metals. I was a Fulbright Scholar in 2016 in Krakow, Poland, where I analyzed contamination and remediation at a number of closed and active mining sites, and I have researched elevated background metals concentrations in numerous cities and countries. Most relevant to this proposal, however, is my 10-plus years studying the legacy contamination of heavy metals from former mining sites along Contrary Creek, a tributary to Lake Anna in Louisa County. This location is within the same Gold-Pyrite Belt of the Virginia Piedmont geologic province as the historic Orange County gold mines.

Mines along Contrary Creek, an area that receives an average of 45 inches of rain per year, have been closed for over a century, yet high levels of metals continue to dissolve from the site and spread due to percolation and runoff throughout the ecosystem. My research group has detected elevated, even toxic, levels of metals in the streamwater, sediments, soil, plant roots and leaves, and the bodies of insects in the area.

We have also found contamination on the opposite side of the stream from the mines, from soil and rocks deposited there after being excavated. If it were not for our scientific analysis, one might never guess that this contamination lies just beneath the plants and trees now growing there.

I appreciate that the Wilderness Crossing developer has made some recent changes to the application, including agreeing to enter into the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s Voluntary Remediation Program to “assess” the still-undefined project site. However, while the developer has agreed to “commence” remediation activities before the site plan is filed, rezoning of this land will have already been approved at that point, and there is currently no commitment or timeline for completion of remediation activities.

Based on my research and professional opinion, it is essential that the entire property — not just those mining sites identified on maps or in the historical record, and not just the parts of the area disturbed by construction — be assessed and, if needed, remediated. Additionally, ongoing monitoring will be essential and must be committed to by the county, because rainfall still releases metals and acid from the soil, rocks, and sediments that have been sitting there for over 100 years, as observed around the Contrary Creek mines.

I hope Orange County residents and all of us who live, work, and play in this watershed will urge officials to require the developer to conduct a complete and thorough assessment before any plan is approved and to implement remediation and monitoring of any lingering, possibly hazardous, contamination on the property.