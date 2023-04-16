Sixteen years ago today, a Virginia Tech student shot and killed 32 fellow students, faculty and staff members in the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. The tragedy traumatized Virginia Tech community members and exposed enormous vulnerabilities on college campuses. The Virginia Tech “massacre” also proved a wellspring of reform, strengthening threat assessment efforts across the state and distinguishing Virginia’s violence prevention system as a national model.

Like many Virginians, I was personally affected by the Virginia Tech shootings. That day, my father-in-law, a beloved professor and dean, was working in his office on the third floor of Tech’s engineering building, Norris Hall, where the shooter headed after killing two students in a residence hall. About 11 a.m., a university-wide email stated that shootings with multiple victims had occurred in that building. We repeatedly called my father-in-law, with no response, waiting anxiously into the afternoon. Finally, he connected with his wife, telling her that a SWAT team had ushered him and his colleagues out of Norris Hall.

Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine declared a state of emergency and three days later called for a comprehensive review of the tragedy. He asked a panel to conduct an “independent, thorough, and objective incident review of the tragedy at Virginia Tech and to make recommendations regarding improvements that can be made in the commonwealth’s laws, policies, procedures, systems, and institutions.”

In August 2007, the Virginia Tech Review Panel released a 147-page report that listed findings in several areas, including law enforcement, emergency operations, communication with campus and families, gun policies and behavioral health.

The report provided a timeline of events and a detailed biography of the shooter, from his childhood to the moment he killed himself in Norris Hall. It described how during his time at Virginia Tech, his disturbing behavior and creative writings drew the attention of officials and faculty in various offices and departments.

Virginia Tech faculty and staff members obviously cared deeply about their students and their campus. Many people interviewed, however, mistakenly believed that privacy laws prevented them from sharing information with one another.

One of the Review Panel’s key conclusions about the shooter’s personal history was the following: “No one knew all the information and no one connected all the dots.”

A year later, the General Assembly passed legislation mandating violence prevention and threat assessment on college campuses, identifying officials best positioned to know and share important information about potential threats.

The state offered free campus threat assessment trainings through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, which continue today. In 2013, Virginia became the nation’s first state to require all public-school divisions to create and support violence prevention processes.

Last November, after the shootings at the University of Virginia left three student-athletes dead, campus threat assessment once again attracted statewide attention, gaining bipartisanship support for mandating that teams have access to criminal and health records and disclose concerning information to police.

Under the direction of these laws, my colleagues and I reorganized into teams across our fields of expertise: counseling services, residence life, student affairs, academic affairs, law enforcement, human resources and legal services.

Today, we meet regularly to evaluate potential threats across the spectrum: violent writings, aberrant behavior, messages posted on campus, troubling outbursts toward classmates or professors. When a student concern proves particularly pressing, we often contact the parents, recognizing that they know their child best and are typically eager to help. Campus threat assessment teams evaluate possible threats from employees and community members as well.

Does threat assessment actually prevent violence? Yes.

Research on both planned and executed mass shootings shows that most individuals aiming to do harm communicate their intentions through social media, creative writings and conversations with friends and family members. The intent essentially leaks out before any action is taken, and it’s in sharing this “leakage” where we might intervene. In my experience, even in the absence of potential violence, threat assessment often highlights behavioral problems affecting a student’s experience and community.

As we engage in this work, memories of April 16, 2007, are rarely far from our minds. Of course, some recommendations from the 2007 Review Panel remain unrealized, such as improving the state’s mental health care system.

Recent legislative agendas have recognized this particular challenge, and in late 2022, the Youngkin administration proposed the three-year plan, Right Help, Right Now, to transform the behavioral health care system. It could be the latest reform to help us build upon the valuable work of threat assessment teams in caring for our students.

Whether supporting student health or intervening when someone intends to cause harm, threat assessment strengthens our mission to produce graduates ready and equipped for post-university lives and careers. And our campuses are better for it.