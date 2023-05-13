It has been a rough three weeks or so.

The last week in April and the first two weeks in May are busy times for me. In addition to my other duties, that is when all the transplanting needs to be done. Tomatoes, watermelons, cantaloupes and squash all need to be in the ground as early as possible.

This year things got complicated even more when my son announced that he was getting married May 6 after a whirlwind six-month courtship. I love my son and my new daughter-in-law, but planning anything during tomato planting season has long been forbidden in my family. Those tomatoes have to get into the ground.

To complicate matters even more, the wedding was in Nashville, where both the bride and groom are college teachers. And their jobs were the reason for the wedding date because the first week in May is when their semesters end. That was the only time they could get away for an extended honeymoon.

What they didn’t take into consideration was the fact that the first weekend in May is also college graduation time, which is extremely important because neither family lives close.

It is also when my daughter and her husband, also both professors, must give exams. My son-in-law had a final to give at 8 a.m. Monday after a 450-mile trip home.

When the coming nuptials were announced back in January, we quickly booked a block of rooms at a nearby hotel. Thank goodness we did, because three colleges in Nashville were holding commencements last weekend and sleeping space was at a premium.

If that wasn’t bad enough, pop star Taylor Swift decided to perform that weekend in Nashville, and some 70,000 fans, some paying $4,000 a ticket, flocked in.

Suddenly, hotel room prices skyrocketed. In case you aren’t aware, you may normally pay $100 a night, but there is a little sign in each room with incredibly small print that says the hotel can raise prices essentially as much as they like if demand outweighs supply. In other words, they reserve the right to sock it to you.

And they did last weekend. Some rooms in Nashville were going for up to $2,000 a night. Combined with high ticket prices, there were likely people who took out a second mortgage to see Taylor Swift.

Three days before we were to arrive, we got a call from the hotel begging us to cancel our reservations, which were grandfathered in at $300 a night. Now they could rent those rooms to Swifties for three or four times that much. We, of course, held firm.

A cousin booked at another hotel (weeks ago) and when she and her party got there, they checked in and started to their rooms only to have the desk clerk demand that they return their keys because there was a mistake and the hotel was “overbooked.”

A heated argument ensued and finally the manager agreed to put the family (two rooms) up at a cheaper hotel the company owned (same high price, of course). Eventually we all had sleeping accommodations, but it was a struggle.

Further complicating the weekend was the fact that a close cousin died unexpectedly and her funeral was Sunday some six hours away. What else could happen?

Well, as usually happens, it all worked out. My son and his wife were married and the wedding went well — until the couple went to the airport to leave for their honeymoon in Australia and New Zealand.

When they checked in, they discovered they needed an Australian visa, which no one had mentioned. There was immediate panic, but they managed to get one within minutes.

Then, a horrific thunderstorm hit Nashville that resulted in flooding and flight delays. My son and his wife sat in the terminal and on the tarmac for four hours, now worried they would miss their connecting flight in Los Angeles.

Again, it all worked out. They held the L.A. flight until the Nashville plane arrived and now the newlyweds are in Australia. Unfortunately, their luggage didn’t make the trip, and there was a sign on the door of the hotel they had booked that said, “Closed Permanently.”

Oh, well. They’ll figure it out.

Last Sunday, I made the long drive home — 600 miles — and arrived 30 minutes after another rain (two weeks ago we were in a drought) set my bean planting back at least another few days.

As I said, it’s been a rough couple of weeks and I’m ready for things to calm down.

But with three children and six grandchildren, calm doesn’t last very long.

But I wouldn’t have it any other way.