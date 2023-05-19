There was a segment on the evening news a few weeks ago about how much food Americans waste.

The problem is so great, at least according to the story, that the excess food that is being thrown into landfills is producing methane and other gases at an alarming rate.

Only in America would there be a food waste problem. The people in many other countries are hungry. Some are even at times on the brink of starvation. We, on the other hand, are throwing food away at such a rate that we are causing environmental damage. Go figure.

The TV news story is right. We do waste an inordinate amount of food in this country. Go to a restaurant and look at how much food is left on most plates when the meal is over, especially when it comes to children.

Kids have eyes bigger than their stomachs, and often order whatever looks good in a menu photo. But the food doesn’t look quite as appetizing when it arrives, and the kids won’t eat it. Much of the meal just gets thrown away.

There was a day when parents regulated the amount of food on their child’s plate, but few parents engage in this practice anymore. And the old insistence that “if you put it on your plate you had better eat it” is an antiquated idea. So, kids fill their plates with food they refuse to eat and much of the meal gets tossed in the garbage.

This is especially true of healthy food. Parents put vegetables on their child’s plate to make a point. “You WILL eat your broccoli!” Of course, by the end of the meal it becomes, “OK, just eat one taste and you can get up.” Then, all but one sprig of the broccoli gets tossed. Waste.

Not that many adults are any better. At restaurant buffets, many patrons think they must eat two or three helpings of everything to get their money’s worth. Often that last helping never gets eaten and is thrown away.

At home, people cook much more than they will eat, with the leftovers going into the refrigerator. After all, we don’t want to throw the food away. But days later, those leftovers get tossed out because they’ve been around too long.

That’s the American psyche. Throwing food away after a meal is a sin. Throwing leftovers away, however, is perfectly fine. After three days, leftovers apparently aren’t food anymore.

Yes, Americans waste enough food every day to feed a small nation. And we don’t think a thing about it. After all, there is plenty more from where that came.

What we don’t throw away are cheeseburgers, pizza and chicken nuggets. One look at many of today’s kids — and adults — and you will quickly realize that not a single morsel of junk food is wasted. We may throw out the broccoli, but every chicken nugget on that plate is devoured, even if we have to force it down.

One reason for the waste is that restaurants often give you too much food. The other night, I ordered shrimp and was served enough French fries to choke a horse. Some, I must admit, were thrown out. But what else was I to do? I couldn’t walk around the dining room asking people if they wanted some of my fries and the restaurant wouldn’t recycle what was left.

The one thing the TV news story didn’t present was a solution to the food waste problem. How do you stop people from cooking or ordering more food than they can eat and then just throwing the rest away?

There is one answer. Maybe the government should ration food. Each day, Big Brother provides you with what health officials determine is the exact amount of nutrition you need. That would not only cut down on food waste, but solve much of America’s obesity problem, too.

You laugh? Almost everything else in this country is regulated, so why not food?

But if ever there was ever a reason to start a revolution, it would be because Washington has put a limit on the number of chicken nuggets you are allowed to buy.

Americans might relinquish their guns before they give up their chicken nuggets!