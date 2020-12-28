COMMENTARY: 2020 census could be the most challenging ever

Standing to gain one seat each are Arizona, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon. Florida is expected to add two seats and Texas could even pick up three seats.

Then there’s the money. About $1.5 trillion in federal funding is allocated annually based on population. The more people your state has, the more cash it’s likely to get. Meaning states whose population has declined are expected to see less federal revenue in the coming decade, while those that have grown could see more.

The 2020 Census began with bright prospects. Though the paper option was still available, for the very first time Americans could complete their questionnaire online or by phone. Those changes cut the number of census takers by 125,000.

Instead of physically confirming every address, aerial images of communities were used. Workers were sent to neighborhoods whose appearance has recently changed. That required only 50,000 fieldworkers, down from 2010’s 150,000.

In addition, a small army of volunteers was mobilized across the country to urge people to complete their census questionnaire.

But all progress ended with the impact of COVID-19.