COMMENTARY: 75 years after the end of WWII, a homecoming story

IT WAS A mildly overcast day in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945. The decks of the U.S.S. Missouri, a massive American battleship, were packed tight as General Douglas MacArthur presided over the signing of the official Japanese surrender.
World War II, the greatest conflagration of death and destruction the world had ever known, was over.
But what next? We know what’s in the history books. However, global events proceed at one level, personal events at another. And for 16 million Americans in uniform, fighting on five continents, the surrender meant just one thing: “I’m not going to die in this war and I’m going home.”
So, 75 years after the end of the war, I thought I would share a few recollections of my Dad’s own “coming home” story.
It was not all that different from millions of other coming home stories. Some were written or shared, but most were not.
But my Dad, an average guy in many respects but extraordinary in others, had a recollection that I think would resonate with a lot of veterans from his era.
An enlisted man serving in the Navy as a hydrographic technician, my Dad had been a part of several of the bloodier battles of the Pacific War. Hydrographic technicians do everything from measuring ocean depths for amphibious landings, charting anchorages for ships, identifying channels, and developing maps for use ashore by the invading forces. It’s kind of a harrowing job.
But by late 1946, the war had been over for almost a year, and after taking a special assignment in China—something to this day he never chose to fully explain to me—my Dad finally had orders to go home.
He was assigned to a troop ship leaving Ulithi Atoll in the Pacific. However, he had no desire to spend this 9,000-mile journey to San Francisco in four deep racks (those are bunks to you landlubbers) with seasick soldiers and marines.
So he approached the captain, said he was a qualified quarter master, and asked the skipper if he had any room for him in the crew. Crews were running lean on qualified personnel during the postwar period and the captain’s answer was an enthusiastic “Yes!”
The crossing was a good one. There were fellow sailors to talk with, work to do, and good chow. The journey went smoothly; that is, until the ship, in the last hours of the voyage, was approaching San Francisco Bay at about 4 in the morning.
There was only a hint of morning light, and the fog and mist, a daily occurrence in San Francisco Bay, was rolling in early. These were bad conditions under normal circumstances, but to add to the ship’s troubles, the radar had conked out.
The skipper was cussing up a blue streak. They were temporarily lost in one of the worst bits of ocean in the world: the area at the mouth of the bay where it meets the Pacific Ocean, and where the currents are erratic and fierce.
The skipper, with a ship overloaded with fighting men finally headed for home, feared a collision with another ship or hitting one of the towers of the Golden Gate Bridge. The ship’s crew was scanning through the mist, trying to make out any marker that would be of use, but getting their bearings seemed hopeless.
However, my Dad, a typical non-linear thinker, was looking up. I don’t know why, but because he was, he saw the underside of the Golden Gate Bridge, and with that, it wasn’t hard to determine the ship’s location.
This was also his first glimpse of America in three years. He was relieved to be alive and deeply moved to be home at the same time.
He suggested the captain make a slight adjustment of the ship’s course to keep them in the channel. A few days later, at the Navy’s Treasure Island depot, he was honorably discharged from the Navy.
But from that point on, whenever he was in San Francisco, he made it a point to see “his” bridge. And if I was in San Francisco, I too had to go see the bridge that had welcomed him home so many decades before.
I still do.
My Dad’s experiences were not unique. There are lots of homecoming stories like his and all are worthy of telling.
However, more than three quarters of a century later, there is one thing we all should do. And that’s to say “Thank you,” whether in our prayers or to the World War II veterans who are still among us.
Thank you for giving up so much of your young lives to save the world.
David S. Kerr, a Stafford County resident, is an instructor in the Political Science Department at Virginia Commonwealth University.
