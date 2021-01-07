COMMENTARY: A better way to close the digital divide

The Federal Communications Commission estimates that 18 million Americans lack access to broadband, while the website BroadbandNow estimates that 42 million Americans do not have access to wired or fixed broadband.

Although the numbers may differ in capturing the magnitude of a persistent digital divide, the impact may be even more profound since it’s difficult, if not impossible, to measure how this deficiency affects the quality of life among the unserved in rural and tribal localities.

Focused funding for enhanced broadband network availability should be coupled with a greater focus on digital privacy protection.

Two stipulations for those seeking grants under these new broadband funding programs would go a long way toward providing a necessary linkage between network expansion and digital privacy protection.

First, grant applicants should be required to detail data security measures they will be building into their technical plans, and funding preference should be accorded to those who can design better privacy-enhanced networks.

Second, applicants should be required to provide downloadable and continuously updated security software for any home device that connects to a newly-installed broadband network.