COMMENTARY: A fee for miles driven would be hard to impose

SADLY but predictably, the climate and infrastructure legislation in Congress has run into trouble over how to pay for it. It no longer seems viable to avert this question altogether and use deficit financing for the climate investments.

Instead, we have a fresh debate over charging drivers a fee or tax based on vehicle miles traveled, something the Biden administration has rejected.

A vehicle-miles-traveled fee could raise significant revenue over the next decade, well into the hundreds of billions of dollars. And outside the White House, it has politically diversified support, from Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Garret Graves on the right to Rep. Peter DeFazio and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the left.

Yet a VMT tax is more complicated than it might sound. One question involves the effect it might have on the adoption of electric cars and trucks. Unlike the existing gas tax, a VMT would not only apply to combustion-engine vehicles, and many environmental groups oppose it for this reason.