COMMENTARY: A green future requires bold ideas - and collaboration

In Virginia, our lawmakers have recognized the value of exploring CCS. They have already passed a bill requiring our state to achieve 100 percent carbon-free power by 2045, which also includes funding to allow fossil-fuel plants to operate if they install CCS technologies.

It should be noted that as clean energy development has increased throughout Virginia and elsewhere, oil and gas companies are repositioning themselves to operate in the low-carbon space.

For example, ExxonMobil recently just unveiled plans to invest billions in CCS technology, including at the world’s largest storage hub in Houston.

The oil and gas industry isn’t resisting change. This is a complicated issue, and one where industry can serve as a critical partner. Low-carbon electricity comes from intermittent sources that need supporting power from reliable sources like natural gas to keep the lights on, heat our homes, and keep our communities running.

As we continue on the transition from fossil fuels and increasingly electrify, and as we replace traditional energy forms with renewable resources on our energy grid, we will need to be sensitive to the risks associated with full electrification and ensure decarbonization efforts are working.