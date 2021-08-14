COMMENTARY: A nickel is a small price to pay for a cleaner river

We need immediate action.

That’s why Friends of the Rappahannock is proud to support the City of Fredericksburg’s proposal to levy a 5-cent fee on each single-use plastic bag distributed at all grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores in the city.

Under this ordinance, a portion of the fee would be kept by the merchant, while the remainder of the proceeds would provide revenue for the city to fund environmental improvement projects—including litter cleanups.

Research on consumer behavior assembled by the SurfRider Foundation suggests that the best way to wean ourselves off of single-use bags is to simply charge a small fee for each bag.

If asked, “Would you like to buy a bag today?” wouldn’t you think twice about reaching for one at the checkout counter?

And the best thing about the bag fee is that it’s optional. To avoid the fee, all you have to do is bring your own bag.

Change can be difficult. There are always reasons to say, “No thank you,” and maintain the course we’re on. But the friction that may arise from this ordinance is the first step toward changing behavior that creates a more sustainable and more beautiful Fredericksburg.