COMMENTARY: A nickel is a small price to pay for a cleaner river

I’M TIRED of picking plastic bags out of the Rappahannock River. I’m tired of seeing them hung up on the banks when I kayak, and along the roadsides when I drive. And most of all, I’m tired of being without a good answer when a concerned citizen asks me, “What can we do about all these plastic bags?”
As a river cleanup organizer for Friends of the Rappahannock, I have the privilege to work alongside hundreds of local volunteers each year to remove thousands of pounds of litter from the river, its tributaries, and our local parks and streets.
One of the most common and visible items that we find is the single-use plastic bag.
And for every bag that we remove, there are dozens more that remain--contaminating the water with microplastics, harming wildlife and fouling the scenic beauty of our river.
Most people would agree that plastic bags in our environment are a growing problem that should be addressed. The question is, what should we do?
More litter cleanups, improved waste storage and proper enforcement of existing littering laws are helpful and necessary, but they don’t address the underlying problem of widespread plastic bag usage. Outreach and education (especially for the city’s youngest residents) are better at attacking the root cause, but they work gradually and don’t bear fruit for years or even decades.
We need immediate action.
That’s why Friends of the Rappahannock is proud to support the City of Fredericksburg’s proposal to levy a 5-cent fee on each single-use plastic bag distributed at all grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores in the city.
Under this ordinance, a portion of the fee would be kept by the merchant, while the remainder of the proceeds would provide revenue for the city to fund environmental improvement projects—including litter cleanups.
Research on consumer behavior assembled by the SurfRider Foundation suggests that the best way to wean ourselves off of single-use bags is to simply charge a small fee for each bag.
If asked, “Would you like to buy a bag today?” wouldn’t you think twice about reaching for one at the checkout counter?
And the best thing about the bag fee is that it’s optional. To avoid the fee, all you have to do is bring your own bag.
Change can be difficult. There are always reasons to say, “No thank you,” and maintain the course we’re on. But the friction that may arise from this ordinance is the first step toward changing behavior that creates a more sustainable and more beautiful Fredericksburg.
As President John F. Kennedy said, we make changes for a better world “not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”
If you’re also tired of plastic bags polluting our city and our river, please write to the Fredericksburg City Council today and express your support for the proposed plastic bag fee.
Adam Lynch serves as Friends of the Rappahannock’s river steward for the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County.
