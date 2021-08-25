COMMENTARY: A quick guide to writing an anti-Israel hit piece

A FEW WEEKS ago, an ice cream company declared war on Israel. Shortly afterward, there were multiple articles explaining why this was necessary. But the many arguments and accusations became disorganized and contradictory.

In order to prevent further confusion in the anti-Israel community, I am presenting a basic guide to the “Unending Sins of Israel” as an aid to the modern anti-Semitic propagandist:

1) Frame the struggle to destroy Israel as a fight for human rights. Correlate it with the civil rights movement, and downplay those inconsequential differences between non-violent protest and the glorification of terrorism.

2) Emphasize that the Israelis are not permitting refugees to return to their homes. Do not mention these refugees would be from the 1948 war and their descendants, and that their goal is to destroy the country.

3) Charge Israel with “apartheid.” This word demands moral indignation as well as the head of the perpetrator. Virtually everyone on the planet knows someone who has been to Israel and can verify it’s not true. This does not matter. People who need to hate look for reasons to hate. Give them one.