COMMENTARY: A quick guide to writing an anti-Israel hit piece

A FEW WEEKS ago, an ice cream company declared war on Israel. Shortly afterward, there were multiple articles explaining why this was necessary. But the many arguments and accusations became disorganized and contradictory.
In order to prevent further confusion in the anti-Israel community, I am presenting a basic guide to the “Unending Sins of Israel” as an aid to the modern anti-Semitic propagandist:
1) Frame the struggle to destroy Israel as a fight for human rights. Correlate it with the civil rights movement, and downplay those inconsequential differences between non-violent protest and the glorification of terrorism.
2) Emphasize that the Israelis are not permitting refugees to return to their homes. Do not mention these refugees would be from the 1948 war and their descendants, and that their goal is to destroy the country.
3) Charge Israel with “apartheid.” This word demands moral indignation as well as the head of the perpetrator. Virtually everyone on the planet knows someone who has been to Israel and can verify it’s not true. This does not matter. People who need to hate look for reasons to hate. Give them one.
4) Credentials are important. The traditional image of the anti-Israel activist is that of a guttersnipe who spouts nonsense. The creepy bigot of yesteryear now has to be replaced with an educated, erudite, worldly and photogenic individual with a social media presence and credentials from the better universities at a minimum.
Of course, today’s erudite hatemonger’s arguments are no more valid than his undereducated counterparts, just benevolently presented and loaded with anxiety for the victim de jour. Being a guttersnipe nowadays is art, science and demanding.
5) Hide the fact that the final goal is the destruction of Israel and its people. Do not advocate mass murder, merely justify it.
6) Ignore the Jewish community’s non-stop efforts at peace from the 1920s onward and don’t remind people that all were rejected. Israel’s enemies would appear silly if it got out that they kept losing wars to a country that wants to be friends.
7) Avoid anything that may make the Palestinian government appear untrustworthy, like the fact that Yasser Arafat violated the Oslo agreement literally before the ink was dry.
8) Use the terms “occupation” and “occupied territories” often. Do not mention that Israel’s enemies consider all Israel occupied territory.
9) Do not be concerned about being denounced as a phony. Merely find yourself a circle that is so insulated that the truth does not penetrate or matter. Did I just define academia?
10) Use a Jew to catch a Jew. In medieval times, the church would use converted Jews to argue against Judaism. Do likewise with regard to Israel. Just because the idea originated with the Spanish Inquisition does not mean it’s outdated.
11) Avoid mentioning that the only reason anyone hears of Israel nowadays is due to it being an easy beat for journalists. Israel is the only place in the world one can claim to be a war correspondent while sunning at a nude beach.
12) Seek legitimatization from international organizations by referencing the United Nations or non-government organizations. Overlook the fact that no one trusts the UN and that NGOs have to worry about being overtaken in the race for victims to rescue.
13) Seize the moral high ground by misleading people. Pro-Israel statements can be quoted out of context to appear anti-Israel. The Ben and Jerry’s boycott is really about a strange pair of ice cream-makers, not Israel.
14) If you run out of complaints about the Palestinians, find some other crime. Accuse Israel of destroying the desert by making it bloom, converting sea water to fresh water without permission from the rest of the world, and taking artifacts from archeological sites without authorization from the original manufacturers.
Note that the list does not have to end here. Good luck with your new lifestyle!
Robert Rothman, who lives in Stafford, served three years in the U.S. Army, and lived and worked in Israel as a cartographer before he retired.
