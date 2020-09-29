COMMENTARY: A surfeit of distinctions gives false impression of electorate

DEMOGRAPHERS and pollsters have divided up the people of the United States into an incredible list of categories by making distinctions between groups. There are some obvious distinctions, namely those who support abortion and those who oppose it. Those who are in the working class vs. those who are in the middle class. Those who are rich vs. those who are not.
In our politics, we also distinguish between those who are registered voters and those who are not. We distinguish those who are young voters, namely those who are between 18-29 years old, vs. those who are older.
We distinguish between women vs. men, senior citizens vs. those who are not, African Americans, Latinx Americans, and Asian Americans vs. the white majority.
We distinguish voters on both coasts vs. those in the middle of the country, the South from everyone else, military families vs. non-military families, the LGBTQ community from mainstream straight America. We distinguish the disabled community vs. the non-disabled community.
We make distinctions between those who have a college education and those who do not; between those who are employed vs. those who are not. We distinguish urban, suburban, and rural voters and voters who are registered as Democrats, Republicans and independents.
The list seems endless.
We have more scholars, more pundits, and more political consultants carving up reality from an impartial and partial point of view than any society in the world today—or any society that ever existed.
It is certainly reasonable to argue that the United States, an ethnically diverse society of 330 million people and the third largest country in the world, is more complicated than all other countries. Certainly we are more complex than we were in the past—and more complex than other countries in the past.
Just compare the United States with 10th century China, 14th century Italy or 19th century Great Britain.
Psychologists, anthropologists and philosophers teach us that without the ability to make distinctions, we cannot communicate. A child learns the difference between a toy and food, parent and sibling, and ultimately good and bad, right and wrong.
What happens, though, when your society is so complicated that it suffers from a surfeit of distinctions?
The distinctions do reflect real differences (though admittedly, not everyone accepts the same distinctions, certainly not across cultures and languages). But with so many distinctions, it is very difficult to run an honest campaign, build unity in the country, or even for ordinary people to follow—let alone have a well-reasoned position on—all of the major policy views before us.
The grand error of our society is to think that we are polarized between progressive and conservative camps, as if the abundance of distinctions could all be grouped together into either a progressive or a conservative camp.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
If you take the top 10 distinctions, you will not find citizens taking opposite sides on all of them. In fact, different people may end up with different sets of six or seven positions on these top 10 distinctions, but still side with one party.
Political discussions among citizens and political campaigns are by no means solely rival accounts of how the world is. These communications involve arguments for how the world should be, especially moral arguments for what is just and unjust.
The distinctions between the massive number of groups are used in the moral arguments, which can rely on moral principles and empirical facts, or false claims, lies, and the power of images.
Why is this important? The media and the politicians have overstated the divide. They leave out up to 35 percent of the public that doesn’t really like either party, namely the Independents.
It is also important for politicians, especially Joe Biden, who is trying to craft a different approach to our future. The process of creating unity in the country involves locating the distinctions that matter the most and figuring out a way to tell a narrative of our country which connects one set of distinctions to another set of distinctions in a coherent way.
This process of building unity in the country should be structured around the platinum distinction between past, present and future, because any convincing narrative about where we should go in the future must give a convincing account of where we are now and how we got here.
Dave Anderson has taught ethics and political philosophy at five universities and is editor of the book, “Leveraging: A Political, Economic, and Societal Framework.”
