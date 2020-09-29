COMMENTARY: A surfeit of distinctions gives false impression of electorate

The grand error of our society is to think that we are polarized between progressive and conservative camps, as if the abundance of distinctions could all be grouped together into either a progressive or a conservative camp.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

If you take the top 10 distinctions, you will not find citizens taking opposite sides on all of them. In fact, different people may end up with different sets of six or seven positions on these top 10 distinctions, but still side with one party.

Political discussions among citizens and political campaigns are by no means solely rival accounts of how the world is. These communications involve arguments for how the world should be, especially moral arguments for what is just and unjust.

The distinctions between the massive number of groups are used in the moral arguments, which can rely on moral principles and empirical facts, or false claims, lies, and the power of images.

Why is this important? The media and the politicians have overstated the divide. They leave out up to 35 percent of the public that doesn’t really like either party, namely the Independents.