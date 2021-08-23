COMMENTARY: Afghanistan capitulation is worse than fall of Vietnam

Imagine the cost, then and now, if the equivalent number of Afghan refugees arrive here.

Glenn Youngkin, Republican candidate for governor, released a statement telling anguished American veterans, “Our nation owes you and your families a debt it can never repay.” He’s right, but the next Virginia governor and president must try.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic nominee, called the refugee situation “tragic” but did not echo Youngkin’s sentiments. McAuliffe also raised veterans’ eyebrows recently when he bailed on a disabilities forum fundraiser in Las Vegas after the first question.

While compassion must be genuinely demonstrated for immigrants and the less fortunate, support for our disabled veterans must not be ignored while focusing on public safety and law enforcement. No doubt the increased wartime anxiety will find more veterans on the wrong side of the law seeking ways to cope with another national betrayal. Fortunately, judges like Ricardo Rigual—who runs the Rappahannock Veterans Docket in Spotsylvania—are prepared for what may be an increase in cases. Then there’s the medical nightmare, in which unvaccinated Afghans, like undocumented Latinos from our southern border, are being flown into Virginia and the nation as the COVID-19 crisis surges again.

Yes, veterans are outraged over failed military leadership,and the political ineptitude by those representing them. Expect their votes forcing change in November.

Daniel P. Cortez is a Stafford resident, presidential appointee, political writer and broadcaster who was wounded serving with the Marines in Vietnam. He is also a volunteer co-chairman of the Latinos for Youngkin Coalition.