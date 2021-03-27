COMMENTARY: Aging Vietnam veterans face another crisis

THANKS to legislative action by Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, March 29 is recognized as National Vietnam War Veterans day.
Pentagon records indicate that 2,709,918 military personnel served in Vietnam from Aug. 5, 1964, to May 7, 1975. Less than 31.4 percent remain alive today.
Many of the survivors suffer from PTSD, as the day “triggers” feelings of pride but also sadness over the loss of 58,320 fallen brothers and sisters whose names are on a black granite wall in Washington D.C.
Recent events have forced concerns about care for aging veterans and their families as the new administration battles record-setting southern migration and rising fuel prices.
Nam vets, including many of the 304,000 wounded, live with survivor’s guilt, still distrusting our federal government as Washington looks like a combat zone with barbed wire and armed troops that remind me of the Vietnamese migrant camps while I was with the Marines at Camp Pendleton, Calif., in the early ’70s.
Americans paid for President Carter’s compassionate actions through rising taxes and mile-long gas lines exacerbated by the then oil embargo.
Politics being what they are, Democratic officials won’t call what’s happening at the border a crisis yet. But veterans know better. They know that their financial future is being compromised as thousands of the undocumented burden the nation’s safety net with serious expenditures.
Taxpayers, including veterans themselves, subsidize the arrival of many migrants who are being directed by drug cartels that are gaming the system and preying on women and children. Their actions allow terror cells to infiltrate our porous southern border.
But in spite of the tragedies and betrayals from government and military leaders during the Vietnam War, most veterans have demonstrated resolve and some have become part of the Ameritocracy, like former Marine Fred Smith, founder of Federal Express, or Navy veteran Richard Kinder, who with a business partner cofounded one of the nation’s largest energy companies, Kinder Morgan, in 1997.
A few veterans became remarkable athletes, such as Dallas Cowboy football Hall of Famer and Superbowl champion quarterback Roger Staubach, who served in the Navy during Vietnam. Four time Superbowl champion Rocky Bleier of the Pittsburg Steelers was an Army specialist who was wounded and decorated with the Bronze Star.
Locally, we have Vietnam War heroes Marine Gen. Ron Christmas and former Army Capt. Dan Chichester, who served 40 years as the Stafford commonwealth’s attorney.
And we must also acknowledge remarkable women veterans like the 5,000 nurses who saved life after life in Vietnam, including mine.
I met up with singer and actress Martha Raye, a reserve Army colonel who entertained the troops and provided nursing aid at the Army Field Hospital in Pleiku, at a “We Remember” function honoring veterans at Marine Base El Toro in 1979.
I took on master of ceremonies duties for the program. That night, my reward from the comedienne was her placing her false teeth in my pocket. For her private sector and wartime actions, Raye was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Bill Clinton in 1993.
Reserve Marine Lt. Col. Aniela Szymanski of Northern Virginia, whose father John served as a Marine in Vietnam from 1966-67, also understands the value of service.
“Vietnam and present day veterans have a serious need for advocacy,” stated Szymanski, who did a tour of duty in Afghanistan and serves on the Board of Directors of “YourNexStage,” a nonprofit organization whose mission is to assist service members transitioning to post-military life. She is also a legal advisor with the National Vet Court Alliance.
While localities throughout Virginia hopefully plan for appropriate Vietnam veteran recognition ceremonies on Monday despite COVID restrictions, members of Congress, such as 1st District Rep. Rob Wittman, are sponsoring legislation protecting women and dealing with border issues and their exorbitant fiscal impact on the nation.
“This is not a Democrat or a Republican issue. This is about protecting women and the national security of our country. And our veterans’ service must never be compromised,” stated Wittman, who serves as the vice ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee.
Wittman is correct that prosperity issues for Vietnam veterans should be kept in focus while gas prices soar and taking care of the undocumented appears to take precedence over their honorable sacrifice.
Daniel P. Cortez, who lives in Stafford, is a decorated Marine Vietnam veteran who serves on the President’s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity.