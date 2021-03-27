COMMENTARY: Aging Vietnam veterans face another crisis

Taxpayers, including veterans themselves, subsidize the arrival of many migrants who are being directed by drug cartels that are gaming the system and preying on women and children. Their actions allow terror cells to infiltrate our porous southern border.

But in spite of the tragedies and betrayals from government and military leaders during the Vietnam War, most veterans have demonstrated resolve and some have become part of the Ameritocracy, like former Marine Fred Smith, founder of Federal Express, or Navy veteran Richard Kinder, who with a business partner cofounded one of the nation’s largest energy companies, Kinder Morgan, in 1997.

A few veterans became remarkable athletes, such as Dallas Cowboy football Hall of Famer and Superbowl champion quarterback Roger Staubach, who served in the Navy during Vietnam. Four time Superbowl champion Rocky Bleier of the Pittsburg Steelers was an Army specialist who was wounded and decorated with the Bronze Star.

Locally, we have Vietnam War heroes Marine Gen. Ron Christmas and former Army Capt. Dan Chichester, who served 40 years as the Stafford commonwealth’s attorney.

And we must also acknowledge remarkable women veterans like the 5,000 nurses who saved life after life in Vietnam, including mine.