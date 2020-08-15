COMMENTARY: All Virginians deserve reliable internet access

WE ARE still in the midst of a global pandemic and back-to-school season is around the corner. That means we must do everything we can to keep our communities safe.
As the father of Stafford County Public School students, this is personal to me. We have good internet at our house, but many of my kids’ classmates do not.
The health and safety of our community is integrally connected to ensuring that everyone throughout the First Congressional District has strong and reliable broadband. That is why broadband is my top policy priority.
Our superintendents, schools, teachers, and administrators have gone above and beyond during this unprecedented time to continue to educate our children and maintain a semblance of normalcy. The world underwent a fundamental shift, and they met the moment by doing everything they can to make distance learning both possible and engaging.
Not only that, but many schools across the 1st District have continued food service to students who rely on them. These efforts are noble and inspiring, and I believe that our elected officials owe it to our educational community to solve our region’s internet connection problems once and for all.
During this time, the safest way to remain connected is by meeting online. This is true for our schools and our loved ones, our workplaces and our health care providers.
However, this approach is not possible for everyone. Slow download speeds and unreliable satellite internet, especially in rural parts of our district, leave many of us up a digital creek and longing for a paddle.
This issue has been a problem our district has been facing for as long as I’ve lived here. Even before the pandemic, I remember seeing students doing their homework in McDonald’s parking lots. They had to use the restaurant’s Wi-Fi because of slow speeds at home.
But now the problems caused by lack of reliable broadband are magnified. The pandemic has revealed that past attempts to bring the 1st District online simply haven’t worked.
We need to treat broadband like a utility and streamline the current hodge-podge of government programs in place aimed at providing broadband to the last mile.
On my first day in office, I would propose legislation to establish a Rural Broadband Expansion Authority with the power to manage every U.S. government grant or subsidy program.
This new authority would rescind the waste and inefficiency of 14 different government offices, and instead unite telecommunications, information technology, construction, education and agricultural experts under one team to assist local communities with the formation of effective and efficient broadband utilities.
In the richest country on earth, in the 21st century, broadband shouldn’t be treated as a luxury. Today, connectivity matters as much to daily life as electricity and clean water. Especially now, running a business, a small farm, or educating children depends on access to high-speed internet.
If we do this and do it right, we will also pave the way for the creation of tens of thousands of new jobs.
When Terry McAuliffe was governor, he frequently spoke about Virginia’s tens of thousands of unfilled computer science jobs. Today we have more than 35,000 open computer science jobs, and their average salary is more than $100,000.
The choice is clear: to fill future jobs and to support present jobs, to keep people connected and to keep people safe, to build a better and more sustainable future, we must act urgently to bring people online.
This isn’t a Republican or a Democratic issue. It’s much bigger than party or ideological persuasion. Right now, for public health, prosperity, and safety, we must be able to rely on the internet.
When elected to Congress, I will do everything in my power to ensure that all Virginians have equitable and reliable internet access.
Qasim Rashid is a human rights lawyer running as a Democrat in Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. He lives in Stafford County.
