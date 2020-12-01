COMMENTARY: Amazon should do better by its workers

THE FIRST time I heard, in mid-September, that Jeff Bezos’ wealth increased $70 billion since the start of the pandemic, I was just finishing an 11-hour shift.

“Maybe they could afford to give us face masks that reach our ears and don’t fall apart the moment they’re unwrapped,” I thought.

When Amazon came to Staten Island in 2018, I leapt at the opportunity to work there. I even gave a speech at work where I said I hoped my son would grow up to be like Bezos.

Now I see more clearly how billionaire owners like Bezos can claim all the profits during the pandemic while frontline workers like me take all the risks.

When the pandemic started, Amazon was slow to respond. When I clocked in on March 29, there weren’t any masks or social distancing protocols, even though we were selling masks by the pallet full. I could hear horror movie music in my head as I gazed at hundreds of unmasked workers.

I walked out that day. Amazon says I took a voluntary unpaid leave.

I’ve got a medical condition, and I’m caring for children and elders. I can’t afford to get sick. I stood up and spoke out. I kept my job.