COMMENTARY: Amendment 1 is the only way to fair, nonpartisan redistricting

As you know, the 2019 elections ushered in new Democratic majorities in both chambers. During those elections, many delegates—of both parties—who voted in favor of the amendment campaigned on their support for non-partisan redistricting and reaffirmed their intention to again vote in favor of the amendment.

But in late February, we learned through media reports that those campaign promises may not be fulfilled.

This year, the Senate quickly passed the constitutionally required second reference of the amendment (SJ18) sponsored by Sen. Barker, but the new majority in the House was blocking a vote on the amendment.

Quite frankly, this was a stunning reversal, demonstrating that much of the Democrats’ previous support for the amendment was only situational. While clearly favoring measures to create fair and compact legislative districts when Republicans are in the majority, that support seemed to evaporate when they had a chance to wield the pen that will create new legislative districts.

Eventually, after much debate, only nine House Democrats joined all 45 House Republicans to pass the constitutional amendment resolution through the House of Delegates and on to voters this November.