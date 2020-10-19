COMMENTARY: Amendment 1 is the only way to fair, nonpartisan redistricting

I VOTED FOR and support the Redistricting Reform Constitutional Amendment (Question #1) on the November ballot. I believe it’s the only chance for a fair, nonpartisan, and independent redistricting process moving forward.
Over the course of the last decade, the state Senate has repeatedly passed measures to amend the Constitution of Virginia to create an independent commission to conduct the decennial redistricting of Virginia’s General Assembly and congressional districts. This measure, which consistently earned bipartisan support in the Senate, would end the process of partisan gerrymandering.
Amendments to the Constitution of Virginia must be approved by majority votes of both the House and the Senate in two consecutive General Assembly sessions, with an election intervening. After approval by the legislature, the matter is put before the voters in the next general election (this November) for their consideration.
While arduous, this process ensures that when our Virginia Constitution is amended, the change reflects a consensus of the people. To clarify, the governor has no approval and/or veto powers on constitutional amendment resolutions.
During the 2019 General Assembly session when Republicans held majorities in both legislative chambers, the Senate unanimously approved the constitutional amendment (SJ306) sponsored by Sen. George Barker, D–Alexandria, to create an independent redistricting commission. And for the first time, the House also approved the proposed amendment (HJ615) sponsored by Del. Mark Cole, R–Fredericksburg, with a bipartisan vote of 83 to 15.
As you know, the 2019 elections ushered in new Democratic majorities in both chambers. During those elections, many delegates—of both parties—who voted in favor of the amendment campaigned on their support for non-partisan redistricting and reaffirmed their intention to again vote in favor of the amendment.
But in late February, we learned through media reports that those campaign promises may not be fulfilled.
This year, the Senate quickly passed the constitutionally required second reference of the amendment (SJ18) sponsored by Sen. Barker, but the new majority in the House was blocking a vote on the amendment.
Quite frankly, this was a stunning reversal, demonstrating that much of the Democrats’ previous support for the amendment was only situational. While clearly favoring measures to create fair and compact legislative districts when Republicans are in the majority, that support seemed to evaporate when they had a chance to wield the pen that will create new legislative districts.
Eventually, after much debate, only nine House Democrats joined all 45 House Republicans to pass the constitutional amendment resolution through the House of Delegates and on to voters this November.
Without approval of the Redistricting Reform Constitutional Amendment by voters in November, I worry that the result may be similar to the previous decade, allowing majorities of both parties in the House and Senate to continue drawing hyper-partisan electoral districts that create sprawling, split districts across the commonwealth that lead to confusion on Election Day.
Again, I support this amendment and believe it is the only opportunity for a fair, nonpartisan, and independent redistricting process.
Sen. Richard H. Stuart represents the 28th District in the Senate of Virginia.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!