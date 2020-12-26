COMMENTARY: America must respond to cyber-Pearl Harbor attack

ON December 7, 1941, America was attacked at Pearl Harbor. This month, America was hit with a cyberattack which was the virtual version of another Pearl Harbor. We have to protect ourselves and respond with appropriate countermeasures.

Republicans and Democrats must be united on this policy. We cannot allow apologists to undermine our response.

Earlier in December, the cyber security firm FireEye was hacked. In assessing the damage, the company discovered that hackers had penetrated software from the Texas-based SolarWinds Corporation used by a number of government agencies.

Our Department of Treasury, Department of Homeland Security, and Departments of State, Energy, Commerce, and Agriculture, and the National Institutes of Health have become the new USS Arizona, USS Oklahoma, USS West Virginia, USS California, USS Maryland, USS Tennessee, and USS Nevada.

Democrats, Republicans and corporate CEOs recognize not only the severity of the hack and the damage it has done, but have also correctly sought to blame the Russian government for such actions. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a former Kansas Republican, said, “We can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity,” according to the BBC.