COMMENTARY: America’s political realignment is still underway

IT HAS become commonplace to say that America is undergoing a political realignment, as working class and rural people become more Republican and suburban and wealthier people become more Democratic.

However, it is less common to convey what that means beyond political party affiliation. The recent election gives us more data to understand what is going on, and the good news is that it may give hope to those worried about America’s direction.

In previous decades, the split was between two different economic philosophies—state direction versus free market. However, in the 1990s, during the Clinton presidency, it looked like the free market had won, so social issues grew more important.

From 2001 to 2007, terrorism and war were predominate concerns; but then economic issues came back in a big way after the financial crisis. However, voters’ party affiliations remained remarkably consistent despite these changes in emphasis.

By the 2016 election, however, it was apparent things were changing. Large numbers of people in distinct areas of the country switched parties. Blue-collar counties went one way, more affluent counties the other. By the 2020 election, it appeared that the main division was over identity.