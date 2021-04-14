COMMENTARY: American Jobs Plan will help small businesses

PRESIDENT Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan is an important step forward for small businesses by providing a clear, bold plan of action to invest in America’s infrastructure that will benefit local economies. Not only will the AJP bring our nation’s multiple forms of infrastructure to 21st century standards, but consumer demand for small business goods and services will also flourish.

The big question is how to pay for the over $2 trillion plan?

The administration proposes to pay for the AJP with The Made in America Tax Plan that, among other corporate tax changes, would partially roll back the 40 percent corporate tax rate cut passed in 2017. The new corporate tax rate would be 28 percent, which would still leave the rate 20 percent below the 35 percent rate just three years ago.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania projects that all the proposed corporate tax changes in the plan would raise almost all of the cost of the AJP: $2.1 trillion over 10 years.

Opponents of the new corporate tax rate would like the public to believe that it will harm the nation’s small businesses. “(I)t’s a tax increase on small businesses, on job creators in the United States of America,” said one Republican senator.