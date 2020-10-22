COMMENTARY: Americans will spend more on Halloween than 2020 presidential election

Why should any public official, elected or not, have such power over free speech?

Mars Inc. can spend $1 million on a Snickers commercial—and that helps the economy, if not our teeth. Yet a group of citizens banding together and spending $1 million on a political ad draws threats and condemnation from the intolerant left?

Giving Americans an unfettered, uncensored choice—whether it’s between candy bars, costumes, or political leaders—is an integral part of American society.

But the left’s outrage when it comes to political advertising is a direct affront to the very fiber of our national identity, which demands the free flow of ideas so that we can choose what’s best for us.

We choose—not the government, but us. It’s no wonder that California, the state that does the most to make speech unfree, is also trying to ban Halloween.

There is absolutely no harm in another Snickers commercial, just like there is no harm in another Trump campaign ad—or the $100 million pro-Biden ad buy that Bloomberg is making in Florida. We always have the power to tune in or tune out. That power is ours—and should be ours alone.