COMMENTARY: An English boy remembers GIs before D-Day

I HAVE a friend in Derbyshire, England who lives in an old spa town called Buxton. I have known both and him and his wife for years.
He is 93 now, though he doesn’t look it. His first name, David, is the same as mine . In a long ago visit, we were talking about his school days, and he told me about his recollection of D-Day and the Americans he knew from a nearby training camp.
Like a lot of Englishmen of his era, David doesn’t open up easily when it comes to certain memories. Life on the homefront during World War II being one of them. It wasn’t an easy time for them.
But I was pressing him a bit to tell me what he remembered about D-Day, and what he shared with me touched me deeply.
In 1944, David was almost 15, and though just a teenager, he was well aware of the war. There were military facilities all over the Derbyshire region. Nearby Manchester, just 25 miles away, was a regular target of the German Luftwaffe. He and his family spent many nights in their backyard “Anderson Shelter.”
David said that he remembers hearing the D-Day invasion announcement on the BBC at about nine in the morning. The Allies had landed in France. He was elated that the invasion had finally come, but he was also just a little scared.
He had fond recollections of the American soldiers stationed at a nearby Army camp who spent their Saturdays in Buxton. They, along with the other boys in town, had become friends.
During the war, there wasn’t much to do in Buxton. The pubs did a wonderful business, but other than that, save for a movie theater (and the Army camp probably had better films) it was a sleepy English city in a country that had been at war for a very long time.
However, these were active young men, and seeing the boys at my friend’s high school playing English football, they regularly asked if they could join in. It was a short respite for them before the realities of their war training would remind them of what was to come.
Besides, the boys weren’t that much younger than the Americans they were playing. David, an avid football player in his youth and still a hardcore Manchester United fan to this day, told me that the Americans didn’t seem to have much trouble grasping the fundamentals of the game. They liked its rough and tumble quality, but being larger and in top physical condition, they took it easy on their younger teammates.
On almost every Saturday, when the older boys would form up for their games, there was usually an American contingent that would join in on the grounds of what is now Buxton Community School. Sometimes it wasn’t so much an organized game as a mass of brawling and laughing football players, some in school shirts and shorts, and others in khaki trousers and undershirts, fighting over a football.
David said that he and his friends got to know several of the young American servicemen rather well. Unlike most people in England at this point in the war, they seemed to him to be so happy and cheerful. They laughed easily.
And after years of rationing, bad news, bombings, and with all the English “lads” off to war, these good-natured and optimistic young men were like a tonic. They looked sharp in their uniforms, and their talk about their homes and America introduced David to a lot of American geography.
Later in life, when he took over the family business and expanded his products into international markets, he delighted in seeing some of the places in America he had heard about so many years before: New York, California, and the magical place they called Texas.
But what he seems to recall best is a treat he hadn’t seen for years. Candy.
Not just a chocolate bar. An American Hershey bar. The soldiers seemed to have an unlimited supply.
After years of rationing, unlike English children in more plentiful times, he had learned not to eat a treat all at once. He took the Hershey bar home and had a little bit of it each day. If he was in a generous mood, he would even give some to his brother.
The Americans often showed up on the weekend and it would always make a dreary Saturday an event. That is, until the first or second week in May 1944. Almost overnight, the camp emptied out. Without any warning, the entire contingent was packed onto trucks and moved— likely to the staging areas that had been set up near the coast in southern England. Getting ready for D-Day.
David said that he and his friends guessed as much.
When the D-Day announcement came, his mother, who on her husband’s death had taken over the family construction supply business, closed for the day, and went to get her two boys from school. Her tone, David said, was serious. The family had always been devout Methodists, and she and the boys were going to church.
And as they walked to church she said to them, “We’re all going to pray for those lads who have gone into harm’s way.”
This made a deep and lasting impression on David. He prayed very hard, but for the most part, he never knew the fate of his American friends.
They joined the thousands upon thousands of soldiers who, in the words of General of the Army Omar Bradley, were going to kick down the door of Hitler’s Europe. No doubt, some didn’t make it. David hopes they all did, but he knows better.
And I think to this day, David—in his own understated English way—is still praying for all those cheerful young American men who, 77 years ago on June 6, 1944, stormed the Normandy beaches and put an end to Hitler’s domination of Europe.
On this June 6, before this history-changing event slips into the distant past, we should be praying for them, too.
David S. Kerr, who lives in Stafford, is an adjunct instructor in political science at Virginia Commonwealth University.
David S. Kerr, who lives in Stafford, is an adjunct instructor in political science at Virginia Commonwealth University.