COMMENTARY: An English boy remembers GIs before D-Day

During the war, there wasn’t much to do in Buxton. The pubs did a wonderful business, but other than that, save for a movie theater (and the Army camp probably had better films) it was a sleepy English city in a country that had been at war for a very long time.

However, these were active young men, and seeing the boys at my friend’s high school playing English football, they regularly asked if they could join in. It was a short respite for them before the realities of their war training would remind them of what was to come.

Besides, the boys weren’t that much younger than the Americans they were playing. David, an avid football player in his youth and still a hardcore Manchester United fan to this day, told me that the Americans didn’t seem to have much trouble grasping the fundamentals of the game. They liked its rough and tumble quality, but being larger and in top physical condition, they took it easy on their younger teammates.

On almost every Saturday, when the older boys would form up for their games, there was usually an American contingent that would join in on the grounds of what is now Buxton Community School. Sometimes it wasn’t so much an organized game as a mass of brawling and laughing football players, some in school shirts and shorts, and others in khaki trousers and undershirts, fighting over a football.