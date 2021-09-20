COMMENTARY: AOC's 'Tax the Rich' dress could've used a different slogan

This loophole doesn’t apply if, say, you buy something at the Met gift shop. (Admittedly, it’s hard to spend $35,000 there, but it has some luxury items.)

That revenue goes to support the museum too, but you’re not allowed to write it off on your taxes. When you get something of value in return for your money, that’s not charity—even if you gave money to a charity to get it.

The way this works for gala-type events is that your ticket is construed as having two parts. One part pays for the meal. The other part is money you spend over and above the monetary value of what you get. Only the latter part is tax deductible.

For the Met Gala, probably a few hundred dollars would be non-deductible, and the rest would be considered a charitable contribution rather than payment for goods and services received.

There are probably contexts in which this makes sense. But it’s an absurd way to look at the Met Gala and similarly star-studded events.

The event is an annual media occasion because the guest list inevitably includes an impressive roster of celebrities decked out in haute couture and outlandish costumes. The celebrities are invited guests, not paying customers; in fact, part of what the customers are paying for is the opportunity to hang out with the celebrities.