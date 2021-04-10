COMMENTARY: Architect Of Reagan Revolution blasts 'Bidenomics'

Laffer, who also served as an economic adviser to President Trump, believes these policies will lower America’s standard of living and eventually reduce the country to a second-rate economic power.

“There’s a very good chance now that the United States, a few generations from now, will be a minor country,” according to Laffer. He argues that the successful tax-cutting policies of Presidents Kennedy, Reagan, and Trump were “not sustained,” but were interrupted by a return to the thinking of the 1930s to 1950s, when the highest marginal tax rates were often as high as 94 percent.

“Why,” Laffer asks, “would someone earn an extra dollar when you only get to keep six cents?” He said many high earners in those periods would stop working for the rest of the tax year when they reached the 94 percent level.

He believes many Biden policies discourage work. They also demonstrate, Laffer charges, a “breathtaking economic illiteracy.”

He accuses many Bidenomics supporters of lacking an understanding of the basic principles of economics. “These aren’t people who have any knowledge. These aren’t people who have economic education,” Laffer contends.