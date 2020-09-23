COMMENTARY: As statues across the nation are torn down, a new one goes up

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AS OTHER statues and monuments are being

removed or criticized throughout our nation, a new $150 million memorial located near the U.S. Capitol was dedicated last Thursday to honor the general who helped defeat the Axis Powers in World War II and the president who worked diligently to preserve peace during the Cold War.

Occupying a four-acre plot in front of the Education Department, the memorial’s two principal exhibits ared Dwight D. Eisenhower as the supreme commander speaking to Allied troops before the D-Day invasion of Normandy, and later as president meeting with his advisers in the Oval Office.

Eisenhower saw World War II as a God-inspired crusade to protect democracy and religion against the Axis tyranny. When soldiers asked the general why they were fighting, “the simplest and best answer” he could give was that “they were defending a free way of life”—free education, freedom of speech and worship, free enterprise, free homes—“which rested on a religious foundation.”

Achieving “enduring peace, while living in freedom,” Eisenhower proclaimed, “must ever be the overriding goal of our American foreign policy.”