COMMENTARY: Asian-American community needs us more than ever

Every family from the Asian–American community has shown nothing but openness and kindness to us. My LaGrange College students loved it when Libertarian Senate candidate Lily Tang Williams came from Colorado to speak with them about why she and her family fled the terrible Chinese Cultural Revolution, a speaking event that was well-covered in the local newspaper.

These are among many ways that we find our town of LaGrange to be special.

I don’t know the motives of the killer in the Atlanta spa shootings. But I know the hate is not confined to the Atlanta area.

Stop AAPI Hate found that since the COVID-19 pandemic came to America, there have been nearly 4,000 reports of “hate incidents,” with more than 30 occurring in the Peach State. And other studies show that many other cases are going unreported.

On the day we read about the slaughter in the Atlanta area, word came of yet another elderly Asian–American who was brutally beaten, suffering facial and head wounds that left him unconscious and partially blind. The victim is lucky to be alive, as others have not survived similar horrible attacks.