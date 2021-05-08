COMMENTARY: Banning bad behavior feels good, but does it work?

And, as Berkun observes, it was “free PR for all of the people who are probably interested in the thing being banned who might not have heard of it if the ban didn’t happen.”

My mother once told me about the lengths she went to as a teenager in Montreal to get her hands on the then-banned novel, “Peyton Place,” which later became a wildly popular TV series. In its inaugural 1964-65 television season, the show had a huge 25.1 rating, thanks in part to the veneer of scandal that lingered from the novel’s notoriety.

Where bans are generally ineffectual at best, what does work is a “sin tax.” A sin tax is a (usually quite heavy) tax on something people use that is deemed to be against the public good. Instead of a ban, the government says, “Hey—go ahead and use this thing we have determined to be harmful to society if you want to … but it’s going to cost you.”

According to a powerful 2018 series of papers in The Lancet, sin taxes are an effective way to deal with the consumption of things that are harmful to us.

Having lived in Sweden, a land with a massive sin tax on alcohol, I have seen the effect firsthand. The high cost of alcohol, especially when acquired outside of the state-run liquor store—the Systembolaget—acts as a deterrent to excessive consumption for many people.