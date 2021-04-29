COMMENTARY: Beware of protests that make things worse

PROTESTERS in Minneapolis, and for that matter throughout the country and across the seas, signaled through shouting, jumping, carrying signs and in some instances vandalism that a jury had darned well better find Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd.
It did.
But what I hope, pray and believe is that the jurors relied on what seemed to be firm evidence and strong arguments in reaching their conclusion, not out of fear of being beaten up, of enduring unending chaos, ruined reputations or something worse.
Trials should be based on the rule of law, not on popular sentiment, politics or the idea that the end justifies the means.
The outcome of Chauvin’s trial may have all kinds of implications, but what was at stake in the event itself was a human being entitled to fairness and a system of justice that would otherwise be a system of injustice if it did not take into account his basic rights.
In a larger view, there were also the issues of needed judicial and police reform that, done the wrong way, could cost more lives all over the country.
Chauvin, who is white, startled the nation last May after he and several other police officers struggled lwith Floyd, a Black man accused of passing counterfeit money in a store.
As Floyd was lying down on his stomach in the street with his hands handcuffed behind his back, in no conceivable way dangerous to anyone, Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine and a half minutes as the man wailed 20 times, “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.”
People in a gathering crowd said, “Get off him, get off him.” During the last three minutes, he was already dead.
We live in the age of the video camera and soon enough, millions were watching the horrid scene as Floyd stared back at the cameras with vapid eyes.
His death sparked major issues and deep concerns about racism and Black Americans being shot and killed by police many more times than white people on a per capita basis.
We soon had what has been described as likely the most colossal protest in U.S. history, with 15 million to 26 million people taking part in thousands of dramatic episodes, thankfully most of them peaceful.
But not all. From the beginning, police stations were set on fire. Police officers were injured. Stores were looted. Small businesses, many of them Black-owned, were burned to the ground. Bricks were thrown at police and their cars. People were killed.
The total cost is estimated at $1 billion.
In 2020, there was also a 33 percent increase in homicides, with the pandemic an obvious cause that was just as obviously abetted by the demonizing and demeaning of police officers as a whole. They became less proactive and fewer in number in some cities as they quit and were laid off.
A Gallup poll showed that 80 percent of Black Americans wanted the same number of police officers or even more in their neighborhoods because a lot of Black residents were being killed.
The lesson in all of this is not that people should immediately assume murderous guilt in cases they cannot begin to understand. Loud-mouthed speculation does not equal evidence or a jury trial—and such speculation can damage law and order more than it helps.
Nor does reform require the belief that all white cops are racists. Black police officers kill as many Black people as white officers do. The outcry to defund the police is lessening because people know it makes things far worse.
However, it’s still the case that police need to be held far more accountable with the understanding that they are often in situations in which split-second decisions are required to save lives.
Some states and localities are making changes that make sense, and the Chauvin case was an example of police leaders doing more to demand that police officers face consequences for indefensible actions.
We have a long way to go, but while early protests helped awaken the nation to the need for change, the riots in Minneapolis and elsewhere defeated much of the good that was done.
Jay Ambrose is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. This commentary was distributed by the Tribune Content Agency, LLC.