COMMENTARY: Beware of protests that make things worse

As Floyd was lying down on his stomach in the street with his hands handcuffed behind his back, in no conceivable way dangerous to anyone, Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine and a half minutes as the man wailed 20 times, “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.”

People in a gathering crowd said, “Get off him, get off him.” During the last three minutes, he was already dead.

We live in the age of the video camera and soon enough, millions were watching the horrid scene as Floyd stared back at the cameras with vapid eyes.

His death sparked major issues and deep concerns about racism and Black Americans being shot and killed by police many more times than white people on a per capita basis.

We soon had what has been described as likely the most colossal protest in U.S. history, with 15 million to 26 million people taking part in thousands of dramatic episodes, thankfully most of them peaceful.

But not all. From the beginning, police stations were set on fire. Police officers were injured. Stores were looted. Small businesses, many of them Black-owned, were burned to the ground. Bricks were thrown at police and their cars. People were killed.

The total cost is estimated at $1 billion.