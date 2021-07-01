COMMENTARY: Biden is ignoring the Medicare trustees' warnings and the law

That balanced mix no longer exists. General revenues have shouldered the largest share of Medicare financing since 2009.

By 2016, general revenues passed the 45 percent mark—the level deemed sufficiently “excessive” to warrant the Medicare trustees to issue an official “funding warning.” Clearly, what was initially designed as a “social insurance” program is morphing into yet another federal income transfer program.

Its costs are growing faster than national health spending, private insurance and the national economy. Through general revenues, taxpayers now provide about three out of every four premium dollars for Part B (physician services) and Part D (prescription drug) benefits.

In raw numbers, the taxpayers’ general revenue transfer to Medicare will nearly double in the coming decade, rising from $356.2 billion to $705.3 billion. Within the next 20 years, Medicare would consume about 26 percent of all federal tax revenues, dramatically reducing resources available for other federal programs—from defense to transportation to education and welfare.

Medicare, along with other entitlement spending, is a leading driver of federal deficits and debt. The latter is now over $28 trillion—an alarming figure that merits a formal warning of its own.