COMMENTARY: Biden’s 'Buy American' rules could be a game-changer

It’s not just pharmaceuticals, however. Beijing has invested roughly $120 billion in an effort to dominate the global semiconductor industry. That could eventually endanger U.S. national security if China-made computer chips find their way into sensitive applications and military hardware.

Helpfully, the Biden administration’s proposed changes to Buy American rules could provide a significant boost for emerging industries like electric vehicles. Under the new rules, the threshold for American-made content in goods purchased by the government would rise to 60 percent—5 percent above existing standards. Further increases would be phased in—aiming toward 75 percent domestic content by the end of the decade.

America’s new electric vehicle manufacturers could benefit from such an effort, especially since President Biden is hoping to convert the entire federal vehicle fleet to American-made EVs. However, China is on track to have 107 lithium-ion battery mega-factories, with the U.S. having only nine such factories in the planning stages.

It’s not just vehicles, though. The federal government spends roughly $600 billion annually on procurement and is the single largest purchaser of consumer goods in the world. Directing that taxpayer money to American-made goods could provide a tremendous boost for U.S. manufacturers.