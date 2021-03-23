COMMENTARY: Biden’s immigration changes threaten kids

Whether you agree with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s politics or you think his lifting of COVID-19 restrictions was the result of “Neanderthal thinking,” it’s difficult to argue with his characterization of President Joe Biden’s immigration policy as “reckless open borders.”

How better might someone describe a circumstance in which the number of illegal border crossings (so far this year) is on track to surge past the crisis levels of 2019? Especially when an increasing number of the migrants are vulnerable, unaccompanied children.

Abbott’s comments, made last Wednesday in Dallas near the Kay Bailey Hutchison convention center, which is expected to house about 3,000 immigrant teenagers for up to 90 days as a “decompression center,” will no doubt be denounced as rank partisanship and political opportunism by a governor in desperate search of a good headline.

Maybe they were.