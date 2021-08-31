 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMENTARY: Biden’s plan is a godsend for Appalachia
0 comments
alert

COMMENTARY: Biden’s plan is a godsend for Appalachia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: Appalachian town

A boy rides his bicycle and a girl runs with her skateboard past abandoned storefronts in Shawnee, Ohio, a former coal town that used to have an opera house, a vaudeville theater, and dozens of stores and taverns. 

 Wong Maye-E/AP File Photo

ON AUG. 24, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate in advancing a $3.5 trillion infrastructure proposal that would greatly improve the lives of the people in Appalachia.

For those of us in the mountains who have long campaigned for more public investment in our struggling region, this proposal is a long-awaited answer to our prayers.

Coal production jobs—once the lifeblood of our region—are rapidly disappearing. President Joe Biden’s proposal includes $1 billion for the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization, or POWER. These funds would help diversify our economies, bring new revenue streams into our region and retrain workers for jobs in the new economy.

Extractive industries have ravaged both our landscape and our people. Pharmaceutical companies found a lucrative market in Appalachia due to workplace injuries in our coal mines and timber yards.

In 2018, overdose mortality rates were 43 percent higher for adults in Appalachia than in the rest of the country.

The plan proposed by the White House includes $13 million for the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems, or INSPIRE program, which helps those in recovery from substance abuse reenter the workforce. Our region has been ravaged by the opioid crisis.

Appalachia will also benefit from the $332 billion that Biden proposes to spend on decent and affordable housing. That has been hard to come by here in the mountains. The pandemic—which brought in outsiders relocating from more urban areas—has only exacerbated the problem.

And then there’s the $726 billion allocated to the Senate Health, Labor, Education and Pensions Committee to enact universal pre-K, which will alleviate the cost of child care in an area considered a “child care desert.” Universal pre-K will also help children keep pace with their peers in more affluent districts and private schools.

Having myself benefited from Pell Grants (I never would have been able to afford college without them), I was excited to see that Biden wants to expand this program. This will allow more Appalachian students to realize their dream of a college education.

So, too, will the Biden administration’s proposal to make the first two years of community college free. Community college is an especially attractive option in Appalachia, where the nearest four-year university might be several hours away.

Additionally, free community college enables young people to train or retrain for the jobs of the future without incurring thousands of dollars in student loan debt. This is especially important for the communities that have been left behind as the coal mines closed and call center jobs were outsourced abroad.

Less obviously beneficial, yet equally welcome, is the proposed $135 billion investment to help fight forest fires. Though most Americans will no doubt think of forest fires as a West Coast threat, given the infernos that have recently ravaged parts of the Pacific states, our region is also susceptible to wildfires.

The tree line above my own house has yet to recover from a fire a few years back, which came dangerously close to the homes on my mountain. As climate change worsens, more record wildfires can be expected in our heavily wooded region.

Though it will not fix every problem in the Appalachians, the Democrats’ infrastructure plan has the power to transform Appalachia by investing in our people and our communities, from Pittsburgh to Pigeon Forge.

It will educate our children, house our families, nurse our elders, and protect our land in ways long overdue and urgently needed.

Skylar Baker–Jordan, an eighth-generation Appalachian, is a freelance writer originally from Eastern Kentucky who is currently living in East Tennessee. This commentary, which was produced for The Progressive magazine, was distributed by the Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Skylar Baker-Jordan, an eighth-generation Appalachian, is a freelance writer originally from Eastern Kentucky who is currently living in East Tennessee. This commentary, which was produced for The Progressive magazine, was distributed by the Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: Hot school buses pose an unnecessary risk
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Hot school buses pose an unnecessary risk

Parents' fears about starting school in mid-August were realized when a kindergartner at Spotsylvania Elementary School arrived home on Aug. 12 suffering from heat exhaustion after a long ride in a hot bus on a day when the temperature hit the high 90s and the heat index topped 100 degrees.

COMMENTARY: Stop worrying that CRT will corrupt your kids
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Stop worrying that CRT will corrupt your kids

Instead of banning “The 1619 Project” or critical race theory from middle-school social studies classes, let’s demand that principals and teachers address the unease some parents experience when their offspring are taught anything that contradicts what they themselves believe. At the same time, school administrators need to make it clear that classes in the humanities challenge students to examine their existing beliefs. That doesn’t make schoolteachers “corrupters.”

+2
EDITORIAL: A new Park & Ride What? lot
Opinion

EDITORIAL: A new Park & Ride What? lot

LAST WEEK, representatives of Spotsylvania County, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission held a groundbreaking ceremony for a $16.5 million new Park & Ride commuter lot in Spotsylvania County. Yet there are as yet no official plans in the works to have a dedicated bus route or other mass transit to pick up passengers at the new parking lot.

EDITORIAL: Central Park is perfect spot for recreation
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Central Park is perfect spot for recreation

Kudos the Fredericksburg City Council for approving a special use permit that will allow local amusement park Fun Land to add a 130-foot-tall tower drop ride to its other offerings - including Virginia’s first multi-level go-kart track, which opened in 2019. The park will attract visitors to the city for years to come.

COMMENTARY: First COVID immobilized us. Now governments are
Opinion

COMMENTARY: First COVID immobilized us. Now governments are

In the U.S., President Joe Biden’s administration is now pushing third for booster shots for people who already have been vaccinated. That might be a good idea, but it too creates additional uncertainty for travel and migration — and for social interaction more broadly. If three doses are so important, should people be allowed to travel (or for that matter, interact indoors) with only two doses? The bar is raised yet again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert