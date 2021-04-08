COMMENTARY: Biden's Afghanistan extension is an unsurprising betrayal

NEARLY 11 years ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden swore on national television that all U.S. troops would be out of Afghanistan by 2014. U.S. troops continued to bleed and die there, however, and now President Biden says they’ll likely have to do it some more.

More than 13 months after the historic signing of the U.S.–Taliban peace agreement that would finally bring our troops home, Biden says the May 1 deadline for total U.S. withdrawal is just too difficult “in terms of tactical reasons.”

What tactical reasons might those be?

Is it the Pentagon’s failure to implement appropriate protocols for the transition of power in the more than a year’s time it had to do so?

Or is it the inability of Afghan security forces to defend themselves despite 20 years of training by the best soldiers the world has to offer?

Or, more likely, is it the Biden administration’s pet project of using the military to enforce American mores about sex and gender in Afghan society?

Or will the U.S. continue to use its allies as an excuse for keeping the military deployed in foreign adventures? Germany has declared that its mission in that nation will continue until 2022. Should the U.S. match them out of tactical solidarity?