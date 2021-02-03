COMMENTARY: Biden's bipartisanship will work only if it’s quiet

Consider the possibilities. Transportation infrastructure is due for another look. There are areas of immigration policy where small deals may be possible. Now that Republicans have belatedly given up trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act, they could be willing to discuss some health care ideas.

On criminal justice reform, House Democrats passed a very ambitious police reform bill after George Floyd’s death last year. Republicans didn’t like it, but they felt they had to show willingness to do something on the issue, so they got behind a modest reform package that Democrats then blocked because they didn’t want to give Republicans a bipartisan win on a high-profile issue.

The Republican bill, authored by Sen. Tim Scott, R–S.C., is by no means an adequate answer to a serious problem. But now that public attention has moved on, you could imagine moderate Democrats nudging him to raise his ambitions a little and revive the effort.

Progressives will probably say that rather than embrace bipartisanship, Democrats should abolish the filibuster and go for broke with the majorities they have.