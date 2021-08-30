COMMENTARY: Biden's economic paradox: corporate tax increase is a tax on middle class

IMMEDIATELY upon taking office, President Joe Biden began outlining a bold agenda to rebuild an America still recovering from the worst global recession in nearly a century. The administration’s agenda was clear and regularly trumpeted by the president and his advisors: It would create jobs, strengthen U.S. competitiveness, and build up the middle class.
During his first address to a joint session of Congress, President Biden referenced jobs and workers more than 43 times. He pledged to not add “an additional tax burden to the middle class in this country.”
Yet just minutes later, he called on lawmakers to raise corporate income tax rates: “It’s time for corporate America … to just begin to pay their fair share.”
Therein lies the administration’s paradox. The White House has proposed historic spending to stimulate growth and insists it can do so without raising taxes on the middle class. But a corporate tax increase IS a tax increase on our middle class. It is a tax increase on small and family-owned businesses.
And it can and will entirely undermine the president’s recovery plan.
A competitive corporate tax rate is fundamental to businesses’ success. In fact, a landmark study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) identified high corporate taxes as the “most harmful to growth.”
When companies must reserve more money to cover their tax bill, they have less to invest in wages, new jobs and assets that improve productivity, like equipment, technology and training.
While raising taxes on “big business” may make an effective rallying cry, workers ultimately pay the tab. This takes the form of lower wages, fewer jobs and less opportunity for career advancement.
A report by the Congressional Budget Office concludes that 70 percent or more of the long-run burden of corporate taxes is passed on to laborers. A study from the Tax Foundation, which corroborates those findings, notes that the bottom 20 percent of income earners experience some of the greatest loss of income under higher corporate taxes.
The White House has said that a corporate tax increase would not affect businesses or individuals who earn less than $400,000 per year. However, an analysis by the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation paints a much different picture.
It finds that raising the U.S. corporate tax rate would disproportionately harm American workers, retirees and small businesses, including 1.4 million C-corporations. An increase would affect 98 percent of Americans who earn less than $500,000, the report concludes.
The truth is, it is impossible to isolate the impacts of a corporate income tax increase. Invariably, higher rates get passed on to workers and consumers. They reduce downstream demand for small businesses. And they incentivize multinationals to ship jobs and production overseas.
These consequences create a ripple effect that could push our economy back into a recession, especially when coupled with lingering unemployment and depressed labor force participation, the threat of a resurgence in the delta variant and mounting unrest abroad.
Voters roundly agree that it is unfair that some major corporations pay little or no taxes despite making significant profits. Yet raising rates across the board won’t solve that problem; it would only exacerbate it.
Without eliminating deductions, credits and subsidies in the tax code, big companies will continue to game the system while honest small and family-owned businesses get saddled with an even larger tax burden.
Nearly four years ago, Congress voted to reduce the U.S. corporate tax rate, which was then the highest in the industrialized world. That realignment put American businesses on more equal footing with their counterparts around the globe.
Virginia businesses now enjoy a combined federal and state rate of 25.7 percent—which, while still above the OECD average of 23.4 percent, has incentivized investment, hiring and growth.
In 2018, immediately after the federal corporate tax rate was lowered, Virginia’s economic output grew by over 3.3 percent. By comparison, it grew by 1.8 percent in 2017 and by less than 0.1 percent in 2016.
Employee earnings in Virginia increased 3.1 percent in 2018 and 3.4 percent in 2019, compared with 1 percent in 2016. Nationally, wages rose nearly 5 percent between 2018 and 2019, the fastest two-year growth in two decades.
Job growth and creating upward mobility for our middle class should be the focus of every president. But Biden will undermine his very own vision by seeking to raise the federal corporate tax rate.
Especially now, as Virginia and the country finally begin to recover from the pandemic, lawmakers ought to be pulling out the barriers to success, not adding to them.
Robert Stuber has held senior development positions with Citizens United, The Leadership Institute, Judicial Watch, and Americans for Prosperity. He previously worked in the Virginia General Assembly and served on the Spotsylvania Planning Commission and EDA. He retired to King George County.