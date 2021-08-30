COMMENTARY: Biden's economic paradox: corporate tax increase is a tax on middle class

When companies must reserve more money to cover their tax bill, they have less to invest in wages, new jobs and assets that improve productivity, like equipment, technology and training.

While raising taxes on “big business” may make an effective rallying cry, workers ultimately pay the tab. This takes the form of lower wages, fewer jobs and less opportunity for career advancement.

A report by the Congressional Budget Office concludes that 70 percent or more of the long-run burden of corporate taxes is passed on to laborers. A study from the Tax Foundation, which corroborates those findings, notes that the bottom 20 percent of income earners experience some of the greatest loss of income under higher corporate taxes.

The White House has said that a corporate tax increase would not affect businesses or individuals who earn less than $400,000 per year. However, an analysis by the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation paints a much different picture.

It finds that raising the U.S. corporate tax rate would disproportionately harm American workers, retirees and small businesses, including 1.4 million C-corporations. An increase would affect 98 percent of Americans who earn less than $500,000, the report concludes.