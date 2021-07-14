COMMENTARY: Biden's housing rule would end suburbs as we know them

This is not just forgoing a block grant. These funds are necessary and relied upon by state and local governments.

This policy may well be enough to cause many localities to eliminate single-family zoning, as has already occurred in places like Minneapolis, Minn.

The most glaring deficiency with Biden’s proposal is that it likely will not work to make housing more affordable. If the government incentivizes buyers, then we’ll have more buyers. More buyers mean a smaller supply, which means prices will go up.

Moreover, we know that government-subsidized housing always costs more than the market rate, and billions of newly printed government dollars injected into the housing market will tend to increase all housing prices.

This rule would likely result in the worst of all worlds—the destruction of the suburbs as we know them, excessive traffic and congestion, overtaxed schools, water, sewer, and public transportation systems—all without making any of the new housing more affordable!

The Biden plan won’t work, and they know it as well as we do.

These efforts to destroy the suburbs are not about racism or global warming. This move by the Biden administration is about raw political power.