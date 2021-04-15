COMMENTARY: Biden's jobs plan must be built from the mine up

Consider the downstream effect that is already having on lithium-ion battery production and the future of an electrified automotive industry. China’s stranglehold on the battery material supply chain has translated to a stunning lead in capturing battery production, the heart of the EV revolution, and the home of so many of the auto jobs of tomorrow.

According to Benchmark Minerals Intelligence, an EV supply chain consultancy, 148 lithium-ion battery mega factories are currently planned for—or already producing in China; but not even a dozen are in the pipeline for the U.S.

It is imperative that we ramp up domestic material production to ensure we have secure, responsible supply chains, but also to ensure that we are helping to keep commodity prices from becoming impediments to the deployment of a range of key technologies, particularly those needed to meet the climate challenge.

While we can and should look to our allies and greater material recycling to help meet the soaring demand now at our doorstep, there is no getting to where we hope to go without more domestic mining.

Our challenge is not one of geology—the U.S. has vast domestic resources—but rather one of policy.