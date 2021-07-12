COMMENTARY: Big cities like Chicago have a property damage problem

After a black-owned business in Chicago was destroyed during the police protests-turned-riots last year, the family lamented that they had “lost everything [they had] worked for in one day.”

Shatira Wilks, another woman of color, said she “didn’t know if [she] was going to cry” when her Edible Arrangements store was destroyed in similar fashion.

Instances like these have happened all over the U.S. in 2020. While anecdotes about businesses like Wilks’ being robbed may tug at readers’ heartstrings, owners of damaged property are devastated. Nevertheless, they’re treated like second-class victims.

This stems from a serious misconception that because businesses are insured, owners will be reimbursed for their losses. This is not the case. Not only does it take months to recoup insurance money, which can sink a business, but insurance claims are rarely fully paid.

For small business owners, particularly historically marginalized ones, setbacks from property crime can put an entrepreneur into bankruptcy. Unfortunately, police departments often treat property crime with a lighter hand.

For instance, last summer the Chicago Police Department arrested over a thousand individuals for disorderly conduct. Of those arrested, only a fraction faced serious charges.