COMMENTARY: Big difference between 'fake news' and local news

And we didn’t speak off the tops of our heads on live TV. We researched and double-checked and edited and proofread and “lawyered” before we published anything. We didn’t do fake news, whether it was about Pennsylvania Avenue or Atlantic Avenue.

And yet local newspapers are regularly attacked for lying about things in Washington about which they don’t write.

Trust me. I got those calls.

Or they’re just told that they lie in general because, after all, Joe Scarborough and Sean Hannity lie, and aren’t media folks all the same?

I got those calls as well.

I’d ask, “When we wrote that a driver was charged with running a stop sign, or the vote for the new park was 3-to-2, or the fireworks show starts at sundown, or a tree fell on a car down by the riverfront, where did we lie?”

The caller said, “I don’t read your newspaper. But you just do.”

No one fears that MSNBC or The Wall Street Journal or the Huffington Post will shut down. But across America, it seems that a local newspaper closes its doors almost every day. Changing patterns have a lot to do with that terrifying trend.