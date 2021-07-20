COMMENTARY: Big majority of voters are concerned about cancel culture

Seventy-seven percent of voters are concerned about cancel culture, with 50 percent saying they’re “very concerned.” Republicans and independents report being the most concerned.

A majority of voters believe that Democrats engage in cancel culture more often, and 49 percent of Democrats said they wanted individuals to be held accountable for things they did within the last 10 years or for the rest of their lives—even if it means dismissing beloved pop culture icons like “The Bachelor’s” Chris Harrison.

Fortunately only a single-digit percentage of all voters believe that releasing personal information, known as “doxing,” should be legal.

The majority of Americans want protections from those who would strip them of the dignity of work and the ability to provide for their families simply for voicing a political opinion.

An overwhelming majority of voters agree that no one should fear job loss, or that their home address or personal information will be splashed all over the internet simply because they disagree with an idea popularized by the media.

With poll numbers like these, the left may just be bullying themselves out of popularity, along with the corporations that are falling over themselves to prostrate themselves before the mob.