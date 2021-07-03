COMMENTARY: Bill Cosby is free. I'm shocked, angry ... and a little happy

I’M SO conflicted. I hate to admit it, but it’s true.

Part of me is secretly happy that Bill Cosby is out of prison. He’s so old and blind now, I highly doubt he will bother any more women ever again. I hated the thought of him being locked up like that.

But then there’s the other part of me that’s shocked and angry.

I believe women. I believe his accusers. I believe Andrea Constand. I can’t imagine what she must be going through right now. She’s probably kicking herself for believing she ever had a real shot at getting justice with our flawed legal system.

Yes, she was able to testify in court and get a jury to believe her allegations. Other women also got to share what Cosby did to them. I met some of them. Talked to them. Seeing him sentenced back in 2018 had to have been therapeutic.

But in the end, Cosby still won out. He was freed over a technicality.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court‘s ruling last Wednesday that District Attorney Kevin Steele had to abide by his predecessor’s handshake agreement not to charge Cosby changed the game for him.

And just like that, a guilty man has gone free.