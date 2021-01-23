COMMENTARY: Black Americans need action, not another task force

The control group continued to receive placebos despite the fact that penicillin became the recommended treatment for syphilis several years into the experiment. Praise the Lord for randomized controlled studies.

Do Dr. Anthony Fauci and his pharma cronies care about Black folks? He didn’t seem to care about AIDS patients. He exhorts us about the need for controlled studies and dismisses vast clinical experience.

But as Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the CDC, noted, “waiting for more data is often an implicit decision not to act, or to act on the basis of past practice rather than on the best available evidence.”

Nations with plenty of Black and brown folks, such as Cuba, India, Algeria, and Costa Rica, are achieving lower overall death rates with early treatment with hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug with an over 50-year safety record. Other countries are using ivermectin, a safe anti-parasitic used to treat scabies.

Perhaps because these drugs are inexpensive, as compared to the new expensive potential wonder drugs and the cost of ICU care, poorer countries were eager to try something that worked, rather than wait for a piece of pie in the sky.