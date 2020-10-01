COMMENTARY: Bright future for health care, regardless of Supreme Court

OVER THE next several weeks, Americans will hear a lot about how President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court will affect health care in America.

But the reality is that thanks to the Trump administration, the future of health care in this country is bright—regardless of who sits on the Supreme Court.

The left and their allies have turned to the same stale playbook to keep good judges off the bench: ginning up fear, uncertainty and doubt over the future of Americans’ health care if Amy Coney Barrett, the president’s nominee, is confirmed.

When they tried and failed to filibuster Justice Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court confirmation, they frantically asserted that he would “undermine access to basic health care.”

When they tried and failed to block the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, they hysterically insisted he would “rip health care from American families.”

Before President Trump could even nominate someone to fill the seat made vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, may she rest in peace, the left absurdly began claiming that the president’s (forthcoming) nominee would “take health care away” from millions of Americans.

Nothing could be further from the truth.