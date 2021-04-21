COMMENTARY: Buy a life jacket first, before you buy the boat

LAST SUMMER, I walked the banks of the Rappahannock River for two days with my binoculars, doing what I could to help find a drowning victim. The river was low, slow and looked deceptively calm.

Many places invited a “wade,” and I saw people standing in the middle of the river without difficulty on the day the drowning occurred. The most threatening thing about the Rappahannock River is that it appears to be no threat to anyone, even those who can barely swim.

While I was walking along the riverbank scanning for the victim, I had a chat with a couple who were out enjoying a stroll. For a moment, they thought I had also been a member of the group that had been looking for their cousin, who had drowned that same weekend while swimming in the Potomac River.

This kind of thing is, to say the least, disheartening. It is disheartening to see heavy-metal rescue trucks, first responders, divers and boats all along the river diverting critical and expensive assets. It is even more disheartening to avert one’s eyes from the family and friends of a victim when just a dirt-cheap life jacket would have prevented the drowning death.