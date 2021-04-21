COMMENTARY: Buy a life jacket first, before you buy the boat

LAST SUMMER, I walked the banks of the Rappahannock River for two days with my binoculars, doing what I could to help find a drowning victim. The river was low, slow and looked deceptively calm.
Many places invited a “wade,” and I saw people standing in the middle of the river without difficulty on the day the drowning occurred. The most threatening thing about the Rappahannock River is that it appears to be no threat to anyone, even those who can barely swim.
While I was walking along the riverbank scanning for the victim, I had a chat with a couple who were out enjoying a stroll. For a moment, they thought I had also been a member of the group that had been looking for their cousin, who had drowned that same weekend while swimming in the Potomac River.
This kind of thing is, to say the least, disheartening. It is disheartening to see heavy-metal rescue trucks, first responders, divers and boats all along the river diverting critical and expensive assets. It is even more disheartening to avert one’s eyes from the family and friends of a victim when just a dirt-cheap life jacket would have prevented the drowning death.
For decades, I have been sounding the alarm about river safety while participating in search-and-rescue (SAR) and recovery operations as a paddler and a ham radio operator. The local first responders have stood up very well-trained and well-equipped swift-water rescue teams since the days when skilled local paddlers were a main SAR asset.
There is no substitute for experience, prudence and a good life jacket; and not necessarily in that order.
Following the drowning last summer, The Free Lance-Star published my piece about two novice paddlers who capsized immediately after entering the Rappahannock during a flood stage years ago—and survived a very harrowing 20-mile trip down the river, sans canoe [“The Rappahannock River is not a swimming pool,” Sept. 20, 2020].
One spent the night in a tree on an island in the middle of the river, and the other broke his leg going over the then-present 22-foot-high Embrey Dam. Both were wearing cheap, Type II life jackets and survived nothing less than a 20-mile trip in a tsunami.
Before the ink was dry on that op-ed, a novice kayaker who was not wearing a life jacket drowned in the Rappahannock in another tragic incident.
Every year, there are many newcomers to the area who have no knowledge of all the unfortunate events that have occurred on the Rappahannock or the hazards, seen and unseen, that lie beneath its placid surface: bridge iron, fishing line, holes, snags, strong currents, weirs, wing dams, etc. Eighty people have drowned in the Rappahannock since 1985.
Because of COVID-19, the number of participants in outdoor activities has skyrocketed, along with paddlecraft and boat sales. First responders, Friends of the Rappahannock, the American Canoe Association and the Coast Guard Auxiliary have all worked to inform and educate boaters, river swimmers and even waders regarding life jackets.
Recreational boating safety classes should soon be available from the American Canoe Association and Coast Guard Auxiliary (subject to relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions).
Everyone who is considering purchasing paddlecraft or water recreation gear should take safety classes, review small craft safety literature, and “buy a lifejacket first ... then the boat.”
Bob Sargeant is a semi-retired defense analyst who lives in Spotsylvania.
