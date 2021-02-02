COMMENTARY: Can Virginia reject racist past and ban death penalty?

SINCE THE earliest days of the European settlement of North America, Virginia—first as a colony, then as a state—has executed more people than any other jurisdiction in the United States. But in recent years, it has moved away from capital punishment, with only two people currently on its death row, no executions since two in 2017 and no new death sentences since 2011.

And now Virginia may be on the verge of banning the practice altogether, which would make it the first of the secessionist Civil War states to formally end a practice inextricably tied to slavery and its legacy of racism. Here’s hoping it won’t be the last.

Efforts have been made in Virginia before to end the death penalty, but they were unsuccessful in the traditionally conservative state. But as demographics have changed in Virginia over recent years, Democrats won control of the state legislature in the November 2019 elections, joining Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who has made ending the death penalty in Virginia a priority.

And it might happen this time. A key state Senate committee approved an abolition bill, and reports suggest the proponents have enough support in the legislature to enact the ban.