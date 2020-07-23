BEING invited to the White House Rose Garden ceremony recently as President Trump unveiled an aggressive Hispanic Prosperity Initiative among 50 national Hispanic leaders was an honor. But close as I was to Fed EX field, I had football on my mind.
Knowing that my beloved Washington Redskins would soon change their moniker, I casually queried fellow Hispanics about their Indian blood and the name Redskins.
Not one individual expressed anything but pride over the team name and the organization.
And listening to the compelling words of GOYA food CEO Robert Unanue paying tribute to the president, whose executive order advanced business and educational opportunities for Hispanics, was moving.
California’s Hispanic 100’s Chairman Mario Rodriquez respectfully stood behind the president in the sweltering heat as he was first mentioned as part of the initiative. Other attendees at the historic event included Hispanic pastors and national broadcasters like Steve Cortes of Chicago. They remained undaunted by the media firestorm that followed when a GOYA boycott was called for by Latino voices like Broadway director Lin–Manuel Miranda and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro.
Sitting with Unanue, White House presidential assistant Andrea Rodriquez and Cortes afterward in the cool lobby bar of the Trump Hotel, we discussed supporting needy Hispanics and veterans regardless of party. It was a satisfying moment of pride of culture with genuine national Hispanic icons.
The destroy GOYA foods movement is failing. It seems the majority of the independent voting Latino community depends on their taste buds to decide the success of a food product, not a politician or activist with questionable taste.
Unanue’s only sin was praising President Trump. But his intention to donate over 1 million pounds of GOYA products to the disadvantaged is to be praised, not criticized.
In contrast, there was little to no criticism when Unanue accepted the invitation of the Obama administration and pledged his support back then. Political double standard?
Such are the actions of the “cancel culture conquistadors.” They come to bury Trump, not to praise him, using Unanue and the death of George Floyd as the reason, with the Redskins as their next target.
With the national election about 100 days away, private citizens allegedly can’t make up their minds about who to vote for without biased organizations or the media trying to reprogram our political thought or patriotism.
Tragically, the once magnificent Washington Redskins are Redskins no more, as team owner Dan Snyder has kneeled to the pressure. The cancel culture also infiltrated his ranks using locker room allegations and jaded sponsors forcing more change.
Dan Snyder has shown leadership calling for a prompt investigation, hiring high-profile attorney Beth Wilkinson and refusing to tolerate any type of misconduct towards women because Snyder’s neck is clearly on the fan chopping block.
As are the necks of law enforcement in Fredericksburg and Stafford County, who are now under fire for alleged actions of their departments during the recent protests. They should hold their heads high. This is not Minneapolis.
Without question, there’s a need to improve law enforcement, workplace conduct, and race relations. And in the male-dominated world of sports, women’s inclusion is vital and their honor must be protected.
But now the cancel culture crew no doubt have their sights on every elected official and corporate head refusing to kneel to carefully selected values rather than standing up and speaking the truth. And the truth, as unpleasant as it may be at times, must be embraced.
Life is a series of transitions. Let’s hope and yes, pray, that our elected leadership, media moguls and business titans like Unanue continue to stand strong for justice and freedom.
