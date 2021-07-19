COMMENTARY: Carbon capture is the key to emission-free power

If the nation is to correct this situation, it’s going to require renewable power to be built on the shoulders of existing fossil fuel generation, not in place of it.

Additionally, we will need emissions-free fossil fuel power plants—both gas- and coal-powered—to ensure we have the dispatchable power we need when we need it most.

The question of ensuring reliable power, particularly on freezing winter days or scorching summer days, is deadly serious with no room for error. As we saw this February in Texas, when 70 percent of the state lost power for several days, lives were lost and the economic disruption is still reverberating.

Blackouts last summer in California—followed this summer by the threat of supply shortfalls from the Pacific Northwest to New York State—should be a timely reminder that we must invest in a balanced mix of generating resources to ensure power reliability. No one fuel is the answer, whereas a diverse portfolio of resources can help mitigate risks.

For example, coal plants typically have months of fuel on site, with the capability to produce electricity reliably and at stable prices, unlike the situation in states or regions of the country that find themselves over-dependent on natural gas.