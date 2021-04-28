COMMENTARY: Cartons pave the way to fix struggling recycling system

In public schools, where history and social studies classes are mandatory, they must be taught as completely as possible – and include the nuances that ideological purists reject. The current volatile culture war in the U.S., where historical facts and figures are being used by some people to push a narrative that is just as one-sided as the one they seek to replace, makes this task more difficult. But this is precisely why besides educators, parents, historians and taxpayers need to weigh in on what should be included in the newly revised history and social studies SOLs, which will be finalized by November 2022.